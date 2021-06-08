Brokerages Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on OUTKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock remained flat at $$2.94 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.