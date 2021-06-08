Brokerages Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Price Target at €97.50

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €97.50 ($114.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during trading on Friday, reaching €101.20 ($119.06). 736,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.01. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12-month high of €99.80 ($117.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

