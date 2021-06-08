Brokerages Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Target Price at €107.53

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.53 ($126.51).

SY1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €110.35 ($129.82). 132,781 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €107.41. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

