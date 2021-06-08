Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $101.00

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,040 shares of company stock worth $2,849,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

