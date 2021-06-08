Brokerages Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. 570,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,895. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

