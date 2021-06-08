Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capstone Green Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Capstone Green Energy in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $8.38 on Monday. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.62.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.