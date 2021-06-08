Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 447,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,769,003 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.