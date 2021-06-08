Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading Up 5.1%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 10,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,415,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

