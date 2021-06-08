BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-6.25 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. 5,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.09.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

