Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

BURBY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BURBY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 19,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

