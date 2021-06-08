Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock worth $48,291,150 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

