Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $132.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as high as $113.13 and last traded at $112.93, with a volume of 11456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.64.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

