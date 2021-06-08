Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 80,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,087,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

