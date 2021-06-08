Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 62,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 101,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 58.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

