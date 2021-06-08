Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 62,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 101,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 58.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
