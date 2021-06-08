California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey Sells 500 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CWT opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.