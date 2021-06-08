Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. 1,554,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

