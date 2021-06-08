Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlassian by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

