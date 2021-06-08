Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of ON opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.