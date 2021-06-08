Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

