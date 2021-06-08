Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after acquiring an additional 532,513 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,753,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,496,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,173,000 after acquiring an additional 496,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

