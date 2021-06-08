Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOLO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 351,910 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of YOLO opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.