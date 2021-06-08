Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

