Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

