Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

