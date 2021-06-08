Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $138.00 at Truist Securities

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.