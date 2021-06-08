Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. 1,332,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

