Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Campbell Soup worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

