Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.12.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE:CM opened at C$145.08 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$89.42 and a one year high of C$146.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$130.49. The stock has a market cap of C$65.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.