Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.77.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

