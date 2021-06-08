Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $225.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNAF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CDNAF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $175.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.52.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

