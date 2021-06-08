Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44. Cannae has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. 11 Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cannae by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 695,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 149,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

