Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

