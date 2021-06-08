Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New $263,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

