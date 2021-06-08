Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

