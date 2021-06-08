Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,388 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.