Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 245 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

