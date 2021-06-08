Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 255 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher stock opened at $240.24 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $164.51 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

