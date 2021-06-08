Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 530 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

