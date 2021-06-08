Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Sells 1,970 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

Shares of CPX opened at C$39.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.50. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$26.13 and a 12-month high of C$40.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

