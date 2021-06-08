Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk Sells 50,859 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.4621556 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.