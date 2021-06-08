CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. CareDx posted sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $278.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. 19,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,932. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.47 and a beta of 0.67.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,735 shares of company stock worth $8,726,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.