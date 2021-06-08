CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 131,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
