Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Acquires 597 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,065.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.
Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
Select Bancorp Company Profile
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
