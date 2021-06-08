Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Acquires 597 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,065.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

