CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Head to Head Comparison

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CarLotz alerts:

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CarLotz and Lithia Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 5.28 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.43 Lithia Motors $13.12 billion 0.68 $470.30 million $18.19 18.43

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Lithia Motors 3.96% 25.27% 7.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarLotz and Lithia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithia Motors 1 4 6 0 2.45

CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.38%. Lithia Motors has a consensus price target of $363.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Volatility & Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of February 19, 2021, the company operated through 210 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.