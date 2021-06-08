Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders sold a total of 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,562. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

