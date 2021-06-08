Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

