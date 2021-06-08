CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CBBI opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

