Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after purchasing an additional 375,504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107,133 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,900,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 500,773 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

