Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $496.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $406.50 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

