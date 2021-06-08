Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $535,000 Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 77,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.